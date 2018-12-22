Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by 87.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $80,000, down from 14,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Sanofi Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 1.46 million shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has risen 2.03% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 14/05/2018 – ABLYNX: SANOFI, ABLYNX REPORT SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF INITIAL; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 13/04/2018 – Advent leads race to buy Sanofi’s generics arm; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Nordic Capital bows out of Sanofi EU generics unit auction- FT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 3.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 13,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,839 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.41M, down from 379,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.95M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 232,675 shares traded or 87.21% up from the average. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 7.62% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55

Since July 16, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $396,764 activity. On Wednesday, September 5 BAUCHE DOUGLAS sold $42,150 worth of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 750 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Eulich John S, worth $458,400. 1,200 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) shares with value of $65,076 were sold by Goodman Scott Richard.

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) CEO Jim Lally on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp and Trinity Capital Corporation (Parent Company of Los Alamos National Bank) Announce Intent to Merge – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Enterprise Financial Services and Trinity Capital Announce Intent to Merge (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Acquisition in New Mexico will fuel Enterprise Bank loan growth in KC – Kansas City Business Journal” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Financial Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 23.38% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.77 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $21.92 million for 9.98 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 10 investors sold EFSC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 17.37 million shares or 0.81% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 25,928 shares. Anderson Hoagland & owns 21,689 shares. Renaissance Tech reported 393,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% or 545 shares. Banc Funds Lc invested in 314,379 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moneta Gp Investment Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.42% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Kennedy Management Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 274,556 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 2,500 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 19,081 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru holds 429,126 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd invested in 4,200 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 285,255 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Enterprise Financial Services had 20 analyst reports since October 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52.0 target in Thursday, October 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, June 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 12 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Tuesday, January 23. The stock of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 26 with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of EFSC in report on Wednesday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 24 report. Piper Jaffray initiated it with “Buy” rating and $49.0 target in Friday, October 6 report.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 90,884 shares to 98,487 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 97,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL).

Among 13 analysts covering Sanofi-aventis Sa (NYSE:SNY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Sanofi-aventis Sa had 31 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 13 report. Bernstein downgraded Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) on Monday, November 9 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 21 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital upgraded Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) on Thursday, November 1 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 11 report. Cowen & Co maintained Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) rating on Tuesday, September 5. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $52.0 target. The stock of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, December 10 by BNP Paribas. The rating was upgraded by HSBC on Wednesday, August 30 to “Hold”. On Tuesday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, December 6 to “Hold”.

More notable recent Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vaxart’s oral flu vaccine shows positive action in challenge study; shares ahead 38% premarket. – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sanofi completes divestiture of Zentiva to Advent – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “BofA Upgrades Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Names 3 Growth Drivers For Pharma Stock – Benzinga” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sanofi: Can Dividend Growth Be Reignited? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dengvaxia vaccine approved for prevention of dengue in Europe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.