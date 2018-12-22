Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 1.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 5,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 307,690 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $145.02M, up from 301,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $369.16. About 1.72M shares traded or 88.59% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Portfolio Update; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK NAMES BILL FORD, PEGGY JOHNSON, MARK WILSON TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s largest shareholders are Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock and State Street; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche’s asset management IPO; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock will get a seat on the personal finance start-up’s board and work with Acorns to develop tools to encourage millennial and Gen Z investing; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Statement re Privacy Policy; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Net Asset Value(s); 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Rating To Vrdps Issued By Blackrock New Jersey Municipal Income Trust; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AS AN ANCHOR INVESTOR AND KEY PARTNER TO ACORNS, BLACKROCK WILL HAVE AN OBSERVER SEAT ON ACORNS’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – BLACKROCK BLK.N , SOROS INTERESTED IN BUYING INTO IPO OF DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE ASSET MANAGEMENT UNIT DWS

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 49.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 466,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24 million, down from 916,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 744,138 shares traded or 408.30% up from the average. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 7.83% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.83% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock Is Now In My Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Presents at 2018 Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Fidelity ETFs for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morningstar: November U.S. mutual fund, ETF outflows stabilize – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridges Investment Management reported 1.27% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 3,254 shares. Naples Advisors Lc reported 0.8% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ashfield Partners Lc holds 0.77% or 14,546 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.21% or 33,300 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership holds 7,500 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 65 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Texas Yale Capital Corporation invested in 2,822 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Blb&B Advisors Limited Company invested in 5,440 shares. Fairfield Bush Company has invested 0.26% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 979 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Fin Svcs Inc has invested 3.81% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Personal Financial Services accumulated 0.15% or 1,021 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. BlackRock had 102 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 14 by Citigroup. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $390 target in Friday, October 2 report. Deutsche Bank maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Thursday, October 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 12 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 13 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the shares of BLK in report on Wednesday, April 11 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 18 by Argus Research. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Wood. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 12 by Credit Suisse.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5,973 shares to 742,578 shares, valued at $193.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 28,815 shares to 42,889 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 48,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Democratsâ€™ Congressional Win Could Be Huge for 4 Top Health Care Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast December 14, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “GE’s Latest SEC Filing Raises More Questions Than It Answers – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mary Junck moves to chairman of Lee Enterprises – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “41 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.