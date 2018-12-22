Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) stake by 22.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc acquired 233,507 shares as Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG)’s stock declined 14.56%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.27M shares with $3.87M value, up from 1.04 million last quarter. Lloyds Banking Group Plc now has $45.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 16.86 million shares traded or 28.56% up from the average. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 25.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group 1Q Underlying Profit GBP2.00 Bln; 24/05/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group: 21% Voted Against Directors’ Remuneration at AGM; 24/05/2018 – Shareholders rebel against Lloyds over pay; 28/03/2018 – U.K. March Lloyds Bank Commercial Business Barometer (Table); 17/05/2018 – lnquiry into Lloyds’ handling of HBOS fraud slips to late 2019; 09/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Lloyds Steel Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – LLOYDS TO ELIMINATE 305 JOBS ACROSS UK BRANCH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – Standard Life Says Lloyds Didn’t Have Right to Pull $147 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group to Cut 305 Jobs; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns LBCM Final Ratings Following Lloyds Banking Group Re-Organisation

Credit Agricole S A decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 90.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Credit Agricole S A sold 25,828 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock declined 1.06%. The Credit Agricole S A holds 2,686 shares with $404,000 value, down from 28,514 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $45.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 3.93M shares traded or 50.76% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 71,313 shares to 3.43M valued at $166.84M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 6,923 shares and now owns 2,521 shares. Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) was reduced too.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 34.35% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.31 per share. DE’s profit will be $560.68 million for 20.31 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Deere had 10 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Hold” rating by CFRA on Wednesday, November 21. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 23 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 20 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, September 5 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $177 target in Friday, July 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, November 23 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, August 20 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, August 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.69 million activity. On Thursday, November 29 Kalathur Rajesh sold $1.69 million worth of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 11,133 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 66 investors sold DE shares while 310 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 202.38 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amg Bankshares, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,123 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.55 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Prns Ltd has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kwmg Ltd Liability Company reported 601 shares. Massachusetts-based Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Perella Weinberg Ltd Partnership reported 0.22% stake. 2,318 are owned by Wms Ltd Co. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 3,488 shares. Btim Corp holds 185,220 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Northeast Investment Mgmt holds 8,744 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 597,491 shares. Jefferies Limited Com reported 2,590 shares stake. Axa holds 95,466 shares. Culbertson A N accumulated 20,197 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).