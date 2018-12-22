California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 21.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 119,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 665,193 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.52 million, up from 545,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $91.19. About 2.38 million shares traded or 144.92% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 7.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 12.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 90,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 620,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $109.64M, down from 710,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $164.88. About 3.19 million shares traded or 101.31% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 14.83% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%

Among 14 analysts covering American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Water Works had 38 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) on Thursday, February 22 with “Neutral” rating. Janney Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Monday, April 16. The rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann on Thursday, October 15 to “Neutral”. Janney Capital downgraded the shares of AWK in report on Friday, February 26 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AWK in report on Friday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 26. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 2 to “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Thursday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 23.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $77.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6,495 shares to 206,400 shares, valued at $54.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 67,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.65M shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold AWK shares while 192 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 139.95 million shares or 3.96% less from 145.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Wilshire Management has invested 1.73% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Smith Moore & has 0.21% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 10,679 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 56,993 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 21,170 shares. Murphy Mgmt holds 0.21% or 17,530 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 50,836 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,735 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 22,604 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Co invested in 0.2% or 811,677 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt invested in 771 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 628,222 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt Company holds 0.02% or 3,217 shares in its portfolio. Security invested in 0.03% or 1,004 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $2.37 million activity. $924,339 worth of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was sold by Warnock Loyd A on Thursday, August 30. $895,700 worth of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was sold by Lynch Walter on Wednesday, September 5. 96 shares valued at $8,823 were bought by STORY SUSAN N on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold SPG shares while 218 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 284.88 million shares or 1.89% less from 290.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0.12% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.06% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 5,719 shares. Advent Mgmt De has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Of Vermont has invested 0.06% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Omers Administration has invested 1.4% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited invested in 0.03% or 27,220 shares. 19,235 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Investments. Cibc World reported 16,196 shares stake. 108,171 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 96,459 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Corda Invest Limited Liability Corp owns 2.25% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 107,388 shares. Natixis reported 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 0.16% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 3,076 shares. Apg Asset Management Us Incorporated has 7.53 million shares. Eii Mngmt Incorporated holds 5.64% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 55,038 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Simon Property Group had 79 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on Monday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, July 17 with “Buy”. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, November 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 9. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 13 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, January 9 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 27.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. Broadwater Steven K. had sold 859 shares worth $146,271.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 76,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $12.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

