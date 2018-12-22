Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,932 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.96 million, up from 107,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25 million shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 3.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 29,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 774,287 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.87M, up from 744,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 77,912 shares traded or 100.97% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 1.68% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity. Boratto Eva C had sold 4,426 shares worth $354,080 on Monday, October 1. $642,300 worth of stock was sold by Hourican Kevin on Monday, August 27. Bisaccia Lisa sold $1.72 million worth of stock or 21,534 shares. On Wednesday, November 14 Brennan Troyen A sold $1.17 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 14,229 shares.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $243.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 44,032 shares to 357,570 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,008 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,000 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt invested in 1.37% or 276,373 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated reported 0.7% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wills Financial Group Incorporated Inc holds 4,686 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dearborn Partners Lc has 150,848 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. National Asset stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 36,695 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated accumulated 16,952 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust & Tru Of Newtown has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,178 shares. Wealthfront Corp holds 20,672 shares. Avalon Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 120,000 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Palouse Cap Mngmt invested in 2.3% or 83,641 shares. United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Partners Llp has invested 5.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc, which manages about $9.45B and $188.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ocean Rig Udw Inc by 90,000 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $141.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.