Analysts expect Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) to report $0.85 EPS on January, 22.SARTF’s profit would be $51.62M giving it 39.47 P/E if the $0.85 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s analysts see 7.59% EPS growth. It closed at $134.21 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WH Smith PLC had 6 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 30 by Peel Hunt. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12. JP Morgan maintained WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Top Pick” rating given on Monday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) earned “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, August 30. See WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) latest ratings:

The stock increased 2.53% or GBX 43 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1740. About 474,584 shares traded. WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.88 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, High Street and Travel. It has a 17.72 P/E ratio. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greetings cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books, as well as entertainment products.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides laboratory and process technologies and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.15 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. It has a 68.68 P/E ratio. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

Another recent and important Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Sartorius AG 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018.