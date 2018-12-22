Sawaca Business Machines Limited (531893) Declined -4.21% on Dec 22

Shares of Sawaca Business Machines Limited (BOM:531893) last traded at 0.91, representing a move of -4.21%, or -0.04 per share, on volume of 1,100 shares. After opening the trading day at 0.91, shares of Sawaca Business Machines Limited traded in a close range. Sawaca Business Machines Limited currently has a total float of 10.40 million shares and on average sees 909 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 0.91 and high of 4.14.

The Success of India’s Equity Market

The potentials of the Asian economy cannot be undermined especially when they are driven by the success and prospects of thriving economies such as that of India.

The equity market is one of any nation’s gems. In India, the corporate sector represents roughly 14% of its gross domestic product (GDP). As a developing economy, this is already a compelling figure. In leading economies such as the US, the corporate sector represents 70% of national GDP.

Indian Equity Market

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are the two main stock exchanges in the country. They represent about 4% of India’s GDP, with more than half of all publicly traded companies in the country listed on the BSE and the NSE.

BSE

The BSE, founded in 1875, is the oldest stock exchange not just in India but in Asia as well. It is the first entity to get a permanent recognition in India under the Securities Contract Regulation Act of 1956. Presently, it is the 11th biggest stock exchange globally with a total market capitalization of $1.70 trillion as of January 2015. With a speed of six microseconds, the BSE is also one of the fastest stock exchanges globally.

The SENSEX 30 is the index monitoring the top 30 stocks on the BSE based on various factors such as liquidity and market capitalization.

The BSE first attained a four-digit figure in July 1990. When the Bhartiya Janta Party won the General Elections in October 1999, it first attained the 5,000 mark. The BSE first attained the 10,000 mark in February 2006 and the 20,000 mark in December 2007. When the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 broke out, the BSE had posted its biggest losses, declining more than 2,000 points in just two consecutive trading days in January 2008.

Nonetheless, the BSE was able to recover from the turmoil. In March 2015, it first attained the 30,000 mark. Shortly after, it had once again posted one of its biggest one-day drop, losing 1,741 points in August 2015. The decline is primarily attributed to the devaluation of yuan. China is the biggest economy in Asia, which is why its economic downturn had a huge dent in the entire equity market of the region.

NSE

While the BSE is the first stock exchange in Asia, the NSE, founded in 1992, on the other hand, is the stock exchange that introduced electronic trading system in India. Because of its establishment, India had begun embracing and shifting to fully automated stock exchanges that are more efficient, reliable, and convenient.

The NIFTY is the index monitoring the top 50 companies across more than 20 sectors on the NSE based on different factors, particularly market capitalization.

India is one of Asia's leading economies. With its growth prospects and potentials, the growth opportunities seem limitless as well. Consequently, investing in the Indian stock market is highly advised nowadays, given the thriving success of both the BSE and NSE.

Sawaca Business Machines Limited trades in various metal scraps and cotton bales in India. The company has market cap of $9.47 million. The firm offers aluminum and copper scraps, SS scraps, SS pata/patti products, etc. to multi-national firms and one time customers; and cotton bales to traders, as well as directly to textile mills. It has a 2.77 P/E ratio. It also exports machinery for biscuit manufacturing and mineral water plants; machinery for packaging; and raw materials for biscuit manufacturing plants.