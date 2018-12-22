ARGEN X NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (OTCMKTS:ARGNF) had a decrease of 3.54% in short interest. ARGNF’s SI was 127,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.54% from 132,600 shares previously. It closed at $74.29 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) stake by 427.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc acquired 383,326 shares as Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH)’s stock declined 11.21%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 473,011 shares with $36.49 million value, up from 89,685 last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A now has $34.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21 million shares traded or 171.04% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Diodes Inc Com (NASDAQ:DIOD) stake by 11,970 shares to 48,685 valued at $1.62M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Select Med Hldgs Corp Com (NYSE:SEM) stake by 25,225 shares and now owns 13,220 shares. Moelis & Co Cl A (NYSE:MC) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 11 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, November 26. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 31. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Monday, November 26. Cowen & Co has “Market Perform” rating and $75 target. Bank of America downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Tuesday, September 4 to “Underperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. Bank of America maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, November 2 with “Underperform” rating.