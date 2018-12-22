Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (VOD) stake by 42.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 854,975 shares as Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (VOD)’s stock declined 6.97%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 1.14M shares with $24.68 million value, down from 1.99 million last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) now has $52.34B valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 20.48 million shares traded or 120.00% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 07/05/2018 – DELHI COURT REFUSES TO STOP VODAFONE NEW TAX ARBITRATION IN UK; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA-FY18 SERVICE REV IMPACTED BY REDUCTION IN INTERCONNECT USAGE CHARGE, INTERNATIONAL TERMINATION CHARGE, SUPPRESSED PRICING IN INDUSTRY; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO…; 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Blair William & Company increased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 4.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Blair William & Company acquired 16,096 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock declined 8.21%. The Blair William & Company holds 373,823 shares with $27.53 million value, up from 357,727 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $22.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.84. About 4.96 million shares traded or 96.41% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has declined 0.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:HMC) stake by 554,150 shares to 1.81M valued at $54.57M in 2018Q3. It also upped Opap Sa (GRKZF) stake by 66,511 shares and now owns 475,504 shares. Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group had 7 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Bernstein. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 30. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 11 by Standpoint Research. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Raymond James. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 6 by Citigroup. CFRA upgraded the shares of VOD in report on Tuesday, November 13 to “Strong Buy” rating.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 21, 2018 : NVS, AFL, NBR, GNW, AMD, SQQQ, TQQQ, KBR, QQQ, FOXA, NIO, VOD – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone’s 8%+ Yield Makes It Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on December 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone: Heads Or Tails, I Win Either Way – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cinedigm Agrees To Acquire Global VOD Services Viewster and Viewster Anime – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “54 Top Nasdaq December Dividend Dears By Yield, Upside, And Net Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex (PAYX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings, Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/21/2018: PAYX,BMA,TREE,OCFC – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 19, 2018 : PAYX, GIS, WGO, NCS – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Paychex (PAYX) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold PAYX shares while 292 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 239.85 million shares or 3.13% more from 232.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hills Bank And holds 4,365 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.19% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Chilton Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 56,151 shares. Bath Savings Tru Com invested in 29,894 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Invest Management Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Counsel stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 16,979 shares. Sei Invs Co stated it has 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 15,948 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Llc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 68,306 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,377 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Partners Gp Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 266,146 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability reported 90,135 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department stated it has 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 0.05% or 5,890 shares.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 17 sales for $16.45 million activity. INMAN GRANT M also sold $563,374 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Thursday, July 26. $537,171 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Friday, July 6. TUCCI JOSEPH M sold $428,938 worth of stock or 6,250 shares. On Friday, July 6 the insider Zaucha Laurie L. sold $2.26M. Another trade for 5,542 shares valued at $386,776 was made by Gioja Michael E on Friday, July 6. Shares for $18,155 were sold by Schaeffer Stephanie L. Gibson John B sold 515 shares worth $36,241.

Among 12 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Paychex had 16 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 3 with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, August 14 report. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 28 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Thursday, June 28. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $67 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 28 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 3. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, June 28. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 3. Citigroup maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Thursday, June 28. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $67 target.

Blair William & Company decreased Welbilt Inc stake by 39,775 shares to 15,543 valued at $325,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) stake by 65,716 shares and now owns 233,825 shares. Re Max Hldgs Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was reduced too.