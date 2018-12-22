Scharf Investments Boosted Its Aetna New (AET) Holding; Last Week Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Two Harbors Investment had 4 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 23 report. See Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) latest ratings:

15/11/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $17 New Target: $16 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform New Target: $16.5 Initiates Coverage On

24/07/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $10 Downgrade

23/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $15 New Target: $16.5 Maintain

Scharf Investments Llc increased Aetna Inc New (AET) stake by 2067.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc acquired 162,328 shares as Aetna Inc New (AET)’s stock 0.00%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 170,178 shares with $34.52M value, up from 7,850 last quarter. Aetna Inc New now has $ valuation. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 17/05/2018 – Aetna Favored by 26 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – AETNA TO PROVIDE PHARMACY REBATES AT TIME OF SALE, ENCOURAGES T; 04/05/2018 – Aetna Shareholder Meeting to Be Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics Sues Aetna for Breach of Contract in NY State Court; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 20/03/2018 – FITCH KEEPS AETNA ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 18/05/2018 – Aetna Opens Support Lines to the Public Following Shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas; 27/03/2018 – AETNA TO PROVIDE PHARMACY REBATES AT TIME OF SALE AUTOMATICALLY; 26/03/2018 – Rising health-care cost are squeezing the U.S. economy for trillions of dollars, says Aetna Chairman and CEO Mark Bertolini

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 42,238 shares to 284,153 valued at $129.35M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 3,776 shares and now owns 58,812 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regulatory progress for CVS-Aetna merger – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS-Aetna tie-up officially closes – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hiccup in CVS-Aetna deal approval? – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “An Obamacare Tax Worth Repealing And Replacing – Forbes” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare: Deals, Deals, and More Deals in 2018 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aetna had 5 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was downgraded by PiperJaffray to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 31. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bokf Na owns 0.1% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 19,012 shares. 4,465 are owned by Smith Moore &. Jet Lp holds 156,923 shares. Kames Capital Public Ltd Liability holds 1.23% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) or 255,270 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Communications Of America has invested 0.03% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). First Commonwealth Pa reported 1,842 shares stake. 2.11 million were reported by Vulcan Value Limited Liability. Wealthtrust holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 80,490 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Meridian Mngmt holds 0.8% or 9,111 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund holds 6,179 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Violich Management Inc reported 71,237 shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 1,043 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.24% or 5,243 shares.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.21. About 5.65M shares traded or 185.50% up from the average. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has declined 12.58% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TWO News: 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS 1Q CORE EPS 46C, EST. 47C; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP TWO.N – ANTICIPATES THAT ITS CURRENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.47 WILL BE SUSTAINABLE THROUGH 2018; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS OF $0.46 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME OF $1.83 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, ALL SENIOR MANAGEMENT POSITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY TWO HARBORS’ PERSONNEL; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to one class of notes issued by GPMT 2018-FL1, Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Details Pertaining to the 2018 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors Agrees to Buy CYS Investments for About $1.2 Billion; 27/04/2018 – CYS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES CYS OR TWO HARBORS, AS APPLICABLE TO PAY OTHER PARTY $43.2 MLN OR $51.8 MLN FEE, RESPECTIVELY

More notable recent Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBS And Viacom: Observations On Two Media Stocks – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Two Harbors Investment Corp. Board of Directors Appoints Stephen G. Kasnet to Role of Chairman – Business Wire” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection Limits The Damage For Square Longs – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Everything Is Different Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I Love The Moves Altria Is Making – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. It has a 4.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $16,362 activity. On Friday, August 17 BENDER JAMES J sold $53,976 worth of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) or 3,460 shares. $57,121 worth of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was sold by Farrell Brad. 5,000 Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) shares with value of $77,041 were bought by SIERING THOMAS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 0.2 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 0 investors sold Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 41,199 shares or 15.40% less from 48,697 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 28,349 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Adv has 12,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.