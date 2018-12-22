Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (MSF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.96, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 15 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 13 sold and reduced stakes in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 8.84 million shares, down from 8.91 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 12 New Position: 3.

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 9.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc sold 70,580 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 1.07%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 658,458 shares with $77.00M value, down from 729,038 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $155.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Walt Disney had 8 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 15. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by FBR Capital. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Friday, October 19 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 8 by BMO Capital Markets. Imperial Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, November 12.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05M worth of stock or 140,638 shares. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $112,495 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, October 1. Another trade for 29,192 shares valued at $3.44M was sold by Parker Mary Jayne. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap City Tru Company Fl reported 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signature Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 6,793 shares. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 5,844 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chemical Retail Bank invested 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 1.15% or 79,060 shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 77,814 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Lc invested in 0.33% or 4,437 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 271,341 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Boltwood Mngmt has 1.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 134,538 shares. Saratoga Invest Mgmt holds 428,685 shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. Eqis Capital Management holds 26,824 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Com owns 113,322 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 16,794 shares.

