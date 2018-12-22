Among 2 analysts covering Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Associated Banc had 3 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 18. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 19 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 11 by Morgan Stanley. See Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $27.5 New Target: $25 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $30 New Target: $27 Maintain

18/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30 New Target: $29.5 Maintain

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Bank Of Montreal (BMO) stake by 47.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 451,137 shares as Bank Of Montreal (BMO)’s stock declined 15.56%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 497,663 shares with $41.02M value, down from 948,800 last quarter. Bank Of Montreal now has $40.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 697,860 shares traded or 26.46% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 12.17% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – BMO SEEING SOME DEPARTURE OF CAPITAL AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM: CEO; 09/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: BMO GBP Benchmark 5Y Covered FRN 3mL +30 Area; 28/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal says it was subject of cyber attack on Sunday; 07/05/2018 – RentMoola Announces Launch of Next Generation Pre-Authorized Debit Payments in Partnership with BMO Financial Group; 09/04/2018 – EN+ GROUP PLC ENPLq.L : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: Bank of Montreal muscles into marijuana M&A by advising Aurora in biggest deal yet; 21/03/2018 – BMO Global Asset Management (Asia) Limited Announces BMO ETF Dividends; 28/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL SAYS HAVE NOTIFIED AND ARE WORKING WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES AS CONTINUE TO ASSESS SITUATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold Associated Banc-Corp shares while 70 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 125.13 million shares or 3.40% less from 129.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 287,615 shares. 393,307 were reported by Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Corp. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 95,510 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Raymond James Serv Advsrs accumulated 0% or 14,382 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability reported 24,609 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 66,502 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Css Ltd Liability Com Il invested 0.02% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). 11,169 are held by Shelton Cap Mgmt. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 23,552 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 409,667 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thompson Investment Management invested in 168,215 shares or 0.78% of the stock. 28,115 are owned by Brown Advisory. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 47,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 3.05 million shares traded or 116.20% up from the average. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 16.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. The Company’s Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. It has a 11.25 P/E ratio. This segment also provides specialized financial services that comprise interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging services.

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to acquire Wisconsin banking operations of The Huntington National Bank – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Associated Banc-Corp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings and Hold Conference Call on January 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Associated Banc-Corp: This 5.875% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) CEO Philip Flynn on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Prices $100M Preferred Stock Offering and Approves $200M Stock Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bank of Montreal had 2 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 18. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 29.

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of Montreal declares CAD 1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Should You Buy Bank of Montreal’s (TSX:BMO) Stock Before Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on BMO Q4: Strong personal and commercial banking growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Mitch McConnell Blocks Marijuana Banking Reform Amendment – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Montreal Announces Quarterly Coupon Amount for the Dorsey Wright MLP Index ETN – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.