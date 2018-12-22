Rfg Advisory Group Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 23.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rfg Advisory Group Llc acquired 2,941 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Rfg Advisory Group Llc holds 15,200 shares with $2.10M value, up from 12,259 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK) stake by 16.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd acquired 204,956 shares as Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK)’s stock 0.00%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 1.43M shares with $34.49 million value, up from 1.23M last quarter. Teck Resources Ltd. now has $ valuation. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 5.00 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Teck Resources Ltd Ordinary Sha (NYSE:TCK) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. The insider Kapusta Ronald A sold 8,441 shares worth $1.23M. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Sneed Michael E sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41M. Shares for $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES. 264,465 shares were sold by Gorsky Alex, worth $38.60M. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M was made by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. $24.41 million worth of stock was sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform”.

Rfg Advisory Group Llc decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) stake by 78,060 shares to 31,174 valued at $1.09M in 2018Q3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fairfax Ltd Can owns 146,800 shares. Fund Evaluation Limited Liability invested in 9,862 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Schwartz Inv Counsel has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vestor Capital Limited Liability reported 2.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 8,870 were reported by Orrstown Financial. Ironwood Financial Llc holds 369 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has 56,482 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Thompson Investment Mgmt has invested 1.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ci Invests reported 707,800 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Comgest Glob Investors Sas stated it has 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwh invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 5.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Heritage Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,155 shares.

