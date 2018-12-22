Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 50.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 7,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,454 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $454,000, down from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59M shares traded or 152.20% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc Com (BJRI) by 24.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 11,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,481 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.37M, up from 48,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bjs Restaurants Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 867,376 shares traded or 64.43% up from the average. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has risen 55.05% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BJRI News: 17/05/2018 – CVC-Backed BJ’s Wholesale Club Files for U.S. Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Christopher J. Baldwin as Chairman; 17/04/2018 – BJ’s Restaurants Launches New Wine Delivery Program For Ultimate Night In; 10/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Gets More Convenient as Members can Shop BJs.com and Pick Up in Club; 20/04/2018 – Leonard Green, CVC Partners to Take BJ’s Wholesale Club Public; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test in Arizona and California; 20/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Set For IPO; 19/04/2018 – DJ BJ’s Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BJRI); 03/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with New York Yankees as an Official Partner; 17/05/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Names Nishad Chande to Board

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Schlumberger subsidiary closing offices in South Texas, cutting 188 jobs – Houston Business Journal” on December 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Near-Term Call Buying in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) Targets Upside in Shares Trading Near 10-Yr Lows -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Rings The Alarm On North America – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights G1 THERAPEUTICS, Schlumberger, Adient, Camping World, Nutanix, and CNH Industrial NV â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. Shares for $3.40 million were sold by AYAT SIMON.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $476.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,710 shares to 4,120 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 24,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.61M for 21.25 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Zacks.com” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “El Pollo Loco Expands in California, Focuses on Vision Design – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Domino’s Pizza Continues to Expand, Opens Store in Mauritius – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “McDonald’s (MCD) Gains 11.4% in 6 Months: More Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Add BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 09, 2018.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 26 selling transactions for $23.90 million activity. 3,394 shares were sold by Ottinger Lea Anne, worth $227,398 on Monday, August 20. Shares for $139,576 were sold by Mayer Kevin E. on Tuesday, September 4. The insider Walsh Patrick sold $281,400. LEVIN GREGORY also sold $1.03M worth of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares. Elbogen Noah A. had sold 10,000 shares worth $656,250 on Friday, August 17. Another trade for 21,087 shares valued at $1.50M was made by Lynds Gregory S on Thursday, August 23.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $347.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 11,038 shares to 122,419 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 5,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,096 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corporation.

