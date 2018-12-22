Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 73.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 132,494 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc holds 48,033 shares with $542,000 value, down from 180,527 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $62.19B valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – EUROTUNNEL AND GE PARTNER TO INCREASE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS TO BUY GE HEALTHCARE’S VALUE-BASED CARE UNIT FOR $1.05B; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 05/03/2018 – As GE Retools, a $230 Billion Fund Eyes Broader Ties as Partner; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 11/04/2018 – GE FRENCH UNIONS CALL FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT W/ GOVT: AFP

Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) had an increase of 10.47% in short interest. YGYI’s SI was 446,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 10.47% from 404,100 shares previously. With 269,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI)’s short sellers to cover YGYI’s short positions. The SI to Youngevity International Inc’s float is 8.04%. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 143,293 shares traded. Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) has risen 41.91% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.91% the S&P500. Some Historical YGYI News: 10/04/2018 – CLR Roasters Increases Capacity on Single Serve Production Line; 14/05/2018 – YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 25/04/2018 – Youngevity Announces Asia Convention Event Is Being Held Next Month in Malaysia; 29/03/2018 – YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.35; 06/03/2018 YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL COMPLETES ACQUISITION of VIAVIENTE

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57B for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. Shares for $2.49M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Tuesday, July 24. The insider DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares worth $94,800. The insider DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 13 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. On Monday, October 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. Bank of America maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 29. Barclays Capital maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, December 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, October 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ifrah Serv Inc has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Chemical Savings Bank invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 2.15 million shares. Ascend Capital Llc reported 55,168 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bollard Gp holds 27,830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stuyvesant Mgmt has invested 4.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 129,946 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.03% or 720,418 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Gru Incorporated accumulated 69,810 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 19,745 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc holds 0.02% or 16,340 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Davis Inc stated it has 1,035 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Retail Bank has invested 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.24% or 71,252 shares.

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related services and products through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $147.26 million. It operates through two divisions, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers approximately 5,000 products, including nutritional supplements; sports and energy drinks; health and wellness products; weight loss products; lifestyle products, such as spa, bath, home, and garden products; gourmet coffee; apparel and fashion accessories; skincare and cosmetics; lifestyle services; digital products comprising scrap books and memory books, packaged foods, pharmacy discount cards, and clothing and jewelry lines; pet care products; telecare health services; and business lending services.

