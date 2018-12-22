Ampliphi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) had a decrease of 10.67% in short interest. APHB’s SI was 827,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 10.67% from 926,500 shares previously. With 428,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Ampliphi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)’s short sellers to cover APHB’s short positions. The stock increased 23.68% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $0.235. About 386,731 shares traded. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) has declined 79.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.24% the S&P500. Some Historical APHB News: 20/03/2018 – AMPLIPHI BIOSCIENCES REPORTS REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF SHRS; 19/03/2018 – AmpliPhi to Collaborate with Western Sydney Local Health District and Westmead Institute for Medical Research on Expanded Acces; 13/03/2018 – Ampliphi Biosciences, Veterans Affairs Dept. to Collaborate on Expanded Access for Investigational Bacteriophage Therapeutics AB-SA01 and AB-PA01; 13/03/2018 AmpliPhi to Collaborate with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Expanded Access for Investigational Bacteriophage; 22/03/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Announces Closing of Registered Direct Offering of Common Stk; 14/03/2018 – Ampliphi Biosciences 4Q Loss $2.35M; 22/03/2018 – SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 7.78 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMPLIPHI BIOSCIENCES CORP AS OF MARCH 20, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – AmpliPhi to Collaborate with Western Sydney Local Health District and Westmead Institute for Medical Research on Expanded Access for Investigational Bacteriophage Therapeutics AB-SA01 and AB-PA01; 14/03/2018 – AMPLIPHI BIOSCIENCES CORP – QTRLY LOSS SHR $ 0.25; 14/03/2018 – Ampliphi Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 25c

Scholtz & Company Llc increased Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) stake by 6.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scholtz & Company Llc acquired 10,470 shares as Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM)’s stock declined 26.91%. The Scholtz & Company Llc holds 183,585 shares with $7.73M value, up from 173,115 last quarter. Viper Energy Partners Lp now has $4.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 4.32M shares traded or 430.93% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 32.91% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.91% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Time to Bet on the Future – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q3 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: With Q3 Cuts Behind Us, How Will Current Trends Affect Future Distributions? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review – PRNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The VNOM Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -5.04% Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Viper Energy Partners had 8 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 14 with “Hold”. PiperJaffray reinitiated the shares of VNOM in report on Friday, September 28 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 30 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of VNOM in report on Monday, December 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 21.