Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 203.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,830 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.54 million, up from 2,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 28/03/2018 – Greek airline Aegean picks Airbus for $5 bln order of 42 planes; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 22,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $160.62 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, November 10. As per Friday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, January 5. The rating was upgraded by Topeka Capital Markets to “Buy” on Friday, July 24. As per Friday, October 19, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 29. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, July 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, August 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, October 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 7 by Argus Research.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. The insider IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M. $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuwave Management Lc has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,177 shares. Blair William & Il owns 469,080 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Pure Fin Advsrs reported 2,001 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc holds 8,843 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce reported 0.39% stake. Barclays Pcl reported 0.14% stake. Sterling Glob Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 6,294 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,520 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 638,553 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1,892 were reported by Smith Howard Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 12,125 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Company holds 175,035 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

National Pension Service, which manages about $24.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11,302 shares to 962,891 shares, valued at $49.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by Sands Diana L, worth $1.75 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Provise Management Gru Limited Com owns 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,278 shares. Adirondack Company stated it has 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,620 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,103 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 5.14 million shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,553 shares. Vantage Investment Partners Lc reported 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 23,967 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dumont And Blake Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 4,106 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 34,842 shares. Westwood Management Il holds 6,000 shares. 2,070 are held by Invest House Ltd Liability. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 575 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

