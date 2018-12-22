Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 130.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 1,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,440 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $577,000, up from 1,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04 million shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 5.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 102,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.28 million, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 3.77M shares traded or 100.54% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has declined 27.94% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. $2.92M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by Silagy Eric E on Wednesday, August 22. Another trade for 35,347 shares valued at $6.39 million was sold by Pimentel Armando Jr. Shares for $1.39M were sold by Kelliher Joseph T. SCHUPP RUDY E had sold 1,600 shares worth $267,206. On Thursday, December 6 the insider ROBO JAMES L sold $3.25 million. Sieving Charles E sold $3.55M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Savant Limited Liability Com owns 6,348 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,200 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Lc has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Godshalk Welsh Cap owns 2,400 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 0.28% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Srb stated it has 3,155 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt owns 26,972 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 755,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv reported 22,247 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 2,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Management has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 114,448 shares stake. Logan Management Inc holds 1,642 shares. Moreover, Architects has 0.21% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,575 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 26 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, September 21. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, November 5. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 11 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 18. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $173 target in Monday, November 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $400.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 15,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 38,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 733,167 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Among 6 analysts covering Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Pretium Resources had 23 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 11 report. As per Monday, November 13, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. The stock has “Speculative Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 22. Zacks upgraded Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) rating on Thursday, August 20. Zacks has “Hold” rating and $6.25 target. On Tuesday, December 26 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) rating on Thursday, September 17. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $13.50 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) earned “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, October 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, January 24.