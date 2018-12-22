Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA) stake by 8.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc acquired 559,505 shares as Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA)’s stock declined 11.42%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 6.93 million shares with $250.48M value, up from 6.37 million last quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco now has $3.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 488,252 shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 19.46% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 05/04/2018 – Ritchie Serves on Management Board, Oversees Global Markets; 20/03/2018 – New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres launched an investigation Monday; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 07/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Publishes Monthly Auction Metrics; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Bankunited Inc (BKU) stake by 7.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc acquired 52,802 shares as Bankunited Inc (BKU)’s stock declined 18.86%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 806,075 shares with $28.54 million value, up from 753,273 last quarter. Bankunited Inc now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 2.19 million shares traded or 114.94% up from the average. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 21.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c

Another recent and important BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded By Morgan Stanley On Headwinds Facing Mid-Cap Banks – Benzinga” on September 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold BKU shares while 79 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 96.17 million shares or 0.17% more from 96.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Earnest Prtn Lc holds 21 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 437,121 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co accumulated 1.70M shares. Cibc Asset reported 43,503 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Swiss Comml Bank holds 186,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,411 shares. Mendon invested in 0.94% or 300,908 shares. Amer Century Companies reported 1.43M shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 12,153 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi reported 475,000 shares. Ascend Ltd stated it has 62,601 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Gms Inc stake by 63,927 shares to 306,680 valued at $7.12M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) stake by 63,085 shares and now owns 1.13 million shares. Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) was reduced too.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $11,890 activity. On Tuesday, August 28 DiGiacomo John N. bought $19,932 worth of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) or 500 shares. The insider Bagnoli Mark sold $31,822.

Among 3 analysts covering BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BankUnited had 6 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 11 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $46 target in Tuesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 5 with “Outperform”.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased New Relic Inc. stake by 3,790 shares to 1.05 million valued at $99.28M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Teladoc Health Inc. stake by 10,865 shares and now owns 807,315 shares. Okta Inc. Class A was reduced too.