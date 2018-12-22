Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased Sei Investments Co (SEIC) stake by 14.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 100,076 shares as Sei Investments Co (SEIC)’s stock declined 20.51%. The Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc holds 576,260 shares with $35.21 million value, down from 676,336 last quarter. Sei Investments Co now has $6.79B valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 2.27 million shares traded or 183.52% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c

Gsi Technology Inc (GSIT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.15, from 0.73 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 14 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 24 sold and reduced their equity positions in Gsi Technology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 6.08 million shares, down from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gsi Technology Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 17 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 103,386 shares traded or 274.90% up from the average. GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) has declined 23.55% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT)

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 5.5% of its portfolio in GSI Technology, Inc. for 434,387 shares. Weber Alan W owns 58,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ariel Investments Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 1.83 million shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 34,751 shares.

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, and internationally. The company has market cap of $104.03 million. It offers synchronous static random access memory products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products; and bandwidth engine products.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $26.85 million activity. WEST ALFRED P JR sold 145,238 shares worth $7.66 million. $942,450 worth of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) shares were sold by MCGONIGLE DENNIS. $940,800 worth of stock was sold by Ujobai Joseph P on Wednesday, September 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Court Place Lc reported 2.23% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bb&T Limited has invested 0.04% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 55,500 shares. Jlb & Associates invested in 221,609 shares or 2.9% of the stock. Advisory Network Lc stated it has 0.07% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability owns 208,926 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 31,643 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot holds 33,501 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt reported 6,763 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 7,014 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Wendell David Assoc Incorporated holds 0.07% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 980 shares.

Analysts await SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 32.76% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $119.77M for 14.18 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.75% negative EPS growth.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Irhythm Technologies Inc stake by 16,243 shares to 124,418 valued at $11.78M in 2018Q3. It also upped Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) stake by 26,561 shares and now owns 315,987 shares. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was raised too.