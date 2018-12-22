Scout Investments Inc decreased Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) stake by 43.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Scout Investments Inc sold 89,142 shares as Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)’s stock declined 21.37%. The Scout Investments Inc holds 113,562 shares with $4.38M value, down from 202,704 last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc now has $13.35B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 10.89M shares traded or 99.40% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects to Achieve Annual Expense Synergies of Approximately $50M by 2020; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Bgc Partners Inc Cl A (BGCP) stake by 297.28% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 39,729 shares as Bgc Partners Inc Cl A (BGCP)’s stock declined 22.05%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 53,093 shares with $627,000 value, up from 13,364 last quarter. Bgc Partners Inc Cl A now has $1.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 6.26 million shares traded or 74.83% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 43.82% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MLN VS $783.2 MLN; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR EACH PARTY, CERTAIN UNITS TO ISSUE LOANS TO OTHER PARTY OR UNITS UP TO $250 MLN OUTSTANDING AT ANY TIME; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – FUNDED PURCHASE USING PROCEEDS FROM CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS’ PHIL NORTON TO LEAVE AFTER 30 YEARS AT BROKERAGE; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL BOOSTED BGC, MON, TIVO, ATUS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 27/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES REV., PRETAX ADJ. EARNS ABOVE GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.34, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold BGCP shares while 68 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 162.22 million shares or 1.74% more from 159.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0.02% or 168,222 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory invested in 12,801 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Services stated it has 0.08% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Moreover, Philadelphia Trust has 0.03% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 11,238 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 140,056 shares. Globeflex LP has 70,567 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.02% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Geode Capital Management Ltd reported 2.93 million shares. Shikiar Asset Inc invested in 2.6% or 565,750 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 114,716 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 57,590 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 414,786 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 93,586 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $221,600 activity. Shares for $221,600 were bought by Galvin Sean.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) stake by 31,420 shares to 9,326 valued at $457,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 1,561 shares and now owns 3,777 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $614,440 activity. $508,480 worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was bought by KOCH CHARLES JOHN. 3,000 shares valued at $105,960 were bought by Subramaniam Shivan S. on Wednesday, November 21.

Among 5 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Citizens Financial Group had 6 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Tuesday, December 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $44 target. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) rating on Friday, December 7. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $42 target. The stock of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 18.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 32.39% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.71 per share. CFG’s profit will be $439.84 million for 7.59 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold CFG shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laffer holds 54,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP reported 0.06% stake. Nomura Asset Management Communication Limited stated it has 85,481 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 66,782 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 12,089 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 8.99M shares. Prescott Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,881 shares. Cleararc Incorporated accumulated 12,338 shares. Hartford Investment Com holds 0.07% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 59,170 shares. Wealthfront holds 0.01% or 28,797 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel holds 3.41% or 104,735 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0.09% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1.95M shares.

Scout Investments Inc increased Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) stake by 119,346 shares to 754,838 valued at $20.55 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ryanair Holdings Plc stake by 18,725 shares and now owns 220,266 shares. Umpqua Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was raised too.

