Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 9,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,185 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.88 million, up from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 2.27M shares traded or 183.51% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY

New England Professional Planning Group Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Professional Planning Group Inc sold 7,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 216,897 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.55M, down from 224,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Recommendation Was Based on Failure to Demonstrate Clear Improvement in Primary Endpoint; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $26.85 million activity. $5.16 million worth of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) was sold by WEST ALFRED P JR on Friday, November 23. On Wednesday, September 12 Ujobai Joseph P sold $940,800 worth of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 15,000 shares.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65 million and $263.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2,725 shares to 15,390 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. $1.50M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares were sold by SUSMAN SALLY.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

