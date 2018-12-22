Selz Capital Has Decreased Caterpillar (CAT) Position; Curtiss-Wright (CW) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Curtiss-Wright had 3 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 2 by William Blair. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, December 19. See Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) latest ratings:

19/12/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $120 New Target: $122 Upgrade

16/08/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $140 Initiates Coverage On

02/07/2018 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Selz Capital Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 79.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Selz Capital Llc sold 158,875 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 13.14%. The Selz Capital Llc holds 42,125 shares with $6.42M value, down from 201,000 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $70.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03M shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 206,000 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 1.02 million shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 204,283 shares. 68,494 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust owns 2,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Financial Corp In stated it has 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Park National Oh holds 8,999 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Crawford Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lehman Resource stated it has 1,700 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Eagle Glob Advisors reported 51,021 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.3% or 770,206 shares. 16,859 are held by B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt. Mathes Company invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. Johnson Denise C had sold 35,051 shares worth $5.40 million on Monday, October 1. $124,826 worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares were bought by De Lange Bob.

Among 13 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 24. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Hold” rating by DZ Bank on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 31. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Thursday, September 20. On Monday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $160 target. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.98 EPS, up 37.96% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 10.07 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $1.36 million activity. On Friday, November 23 the insider Jakubowitz Harry sold $45,709. Farkas K Christopher bought 110 shares worth $11,188. Quinly Tom P sold 2,120 shares worth $230,571. 107 shares were bought by Ferdenzi Paul J, worth $10,883. 5,620 shares valued at $610,894 were sold by Adams David Charles on Friday, November 23. $216,590 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares were sold by TYNAN GLENN E. Heise Rita J. also bought $22,537 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) on Thursday, October 4.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.04. About 985,604 shares traded or 223.94% up from the average. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 16.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and overhauls precision components, and engineered services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial segment offers industrial vehicle products, such as electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters; sensors, controls and electro-mechanical actuation components, and utility systems used in commercial aircrafts; valves primarily to the industrial and naval defense markets; and surface technology services, including shot peening, laser peening, coatings, and advanced testing.

