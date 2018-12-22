Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (SEMG) by 11.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.90M, down from 353,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 1.47 million shares traded or 45.19% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 38.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 30/04/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Exits SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Corporation Does Not Expect Any Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP OWNS 51 PERCENT OF WHITE CLIFFS PIPELINE AND IS OPERATOR; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP QTRLY REVENUES $661.6 MLN VS $456.1 MLN

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 23.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 582,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.96M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 741,759 shares traded or 170.71% up from the average. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 3.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%

More notable recent SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SemGroup Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SemGroup Receives First Ship at Newly Completed Deep-Water Dock on Houston Ship Channel – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “SemGroup Corporation: Deeply Discounted Midstream Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2018. More interesting news about SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SemCAMS to Participate in AltaCorp Capital’s Montney and Duvernay Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Genocea Biosciences, Big Lots, SemGroup, Conn’s, Mimecast, and Neos Therapeutics â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. SemGroup had 46 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, July 23 with “Buy”. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, November 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 2 by UBS. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, November 9. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, November 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 12. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 15 with “Neutral”. SunTrust maintained SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) on Tuesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $488.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 90,000 shares to 310,000 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. SEMG’s profit will be $8.70M for 32.25 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $248,550 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 46 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 5.00% less from 79.92 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt owns 2.30M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Biglari Corporation accumulated 83,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Pinnacle Holding Lc reported 2,163 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 15,684 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt reported 625,998 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 155,539 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares has 102,741 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Com invested in 0.08% or 21,960 shares. Jane Street Gp has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 43,394 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) or 287,500 shares. Texas-based Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.96% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh reported 636,653 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). United Services Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 10,186 shares.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $8.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 618,888 shares to 3.15M shares, valued at $223.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I3 Verticals Inc. by 45,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc..

Among 9 analysts covering Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc had 18 analyst reports since November 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 15 by Standpoint Research. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by PiperJaffray. Stephens downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 9 report. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, May 10 to “Outperform”. Wedbush maintained the shares of FRGI in report on Tuesday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) on Thursday, August 4 with “Hold” rating. Sterne Agee CRT downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) on Tuesday, May 10 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 28. Jefferies downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) on Tuesday, July 26 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 28.

Analysts await Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to report earnings on February, 25. FRGI’s profit will be $2.15M for 45.53 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $9.80 million activity.