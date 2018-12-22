Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 47.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 387,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.31 million, up from 813,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 1.77M shares traded or 44.88% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has declined 4.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 2500% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.91M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 2.78M shares traded or 61.38% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,962 MLN VS $3,031 MLN; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0% or 2,130 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 33,000 shares. Asset Management One stated it has 455,893 shares. Axa accumulated 278,820 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 1,302 shares stake. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc invested in 3,818 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 4,068 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Fdx Advsrs owns 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 14,303 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsr Lp reported 52,000 shares stake. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,670 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Smithfield reported 218 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 7,098 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt owns 2,556 shares.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 30,865 shares to 30.34M shares, valued at $871.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 291,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.76 million activity. $554,906 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was sold by MIHALIK TREVOR I. 27,300 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares with value of $3.20 million were sold by REED DEBRA L. Another trade for 11,600 shares valued at $1.34M was sold by HOUSEHOLDER JOSEPH A.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity. $33,330 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was bought by Marshall Joseph W III. HANDLER DAVID A bought $368,500 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold GLPI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 179.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 180.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 277,936 are held by Strs Ohio. 260,024 are owned by Covalent Prtnrs Limited Com. Investec Asset Ltd holds 0.25% or 1.93 million shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Frontier Inv Mgmt holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 850,257 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp holds 296,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 600 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 141,560 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Mgmt owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Capital Financial Advisers Llc has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Huntington Savings Bank owns 558 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,239 are held by Wespac Advsrs. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 18,902 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 20,706 shares to 56,092 shares, valued at $12.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 180,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 892,166 shares, and cut its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc.