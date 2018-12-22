Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 58,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.29M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $56.88 million, up from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 159,781 shares traded or 101.45% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 44.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 22.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 162,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.19 million, up from 132,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 820,235 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 15.56% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.56% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Avista $375m WNG 30Y; IPT +125 Area; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA 1Q OPER REV. $409.4M; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Receive Federal Commun Commission Approval for Proposed Merger; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN OREGON MERGER CASE; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA GET FCC APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED MERGER; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA SEES ISSUING ABOUT $375M OF LONG-TERM DEBT IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Continue to Anticipate Closing the Transaction in 2H 2018; 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – SETTLEMENT, IF APPROVED, WOULD RESULT IN ALLOCATION TO WASHINGTON OF A RATE CREDIT OF ABOUT $31 MLN OVER A 5-YR PERIOD; 02/05/2018 – Avista Cap Partners to Acquire Kramer Laboratories, Inc

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $355,987 activity. $154,200 worth of stock was sold by STANLEY HEIDI B on Thursday, August 30. On Friday, August 31 KENSOK JAMES M sold $25,630 worth of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) or 500 shares. $151,614 worth of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) was sold by MEYER DAVID J.

