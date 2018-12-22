Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 1.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 2,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 130,378 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.67M, down from 132,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $142.59. About 209,593 shares traded or 213.64% up from the average. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 2.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.71% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) by 2.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 91,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.18M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.82M, down from 4.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Vitamin Shoppe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $4.62. About 538,402 shares traded. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) has risen 64.44% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VSI News: 09/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 09/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Down in Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 24/04/2018 – VINTAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 14.8 PCT STAKE IN VITAMIN SHOPPE INC AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN RATE OF 30.5% – 31.0%; 18/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE NAMES BILL WAFFORD CFO; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Vitamin Shoppe; 18/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE CFO BRENDA GALGANO RESIGNS; 09/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Buys Back $45M of Convertible Debt Due 2020 for $34M; 22/05/2018 – Vitamin Packs Receives Significant Investment from L Catterton’s Growth Fund; 18/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 187,474 shares to 422,113 shares, valued at $41.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 86,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Wildhorse Resource Dev Corp (Prn).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.23 million activity. On Tuesday, November 20 PAPE ROBERT JOSEPH sold $322,728 worth of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) or 2,100 shares. $380,566 worth of stock was sold by SHREIBER GERALD B on Wednesday, November 28. 5,250 shares were sold by FACHNER DAN, worth $762,983.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold JJSF shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.59 million shares or 2.23% more from 12.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atlanta Com L L C holds 322,524 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Miles Cap Inc accumulated 6,146 shares. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 9,366 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 30,897 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 18,167 shares stake. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Bard Assocs stated it has 1,800 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Us National Bank De owns 16,993 shares. Principal Gp Inc accumulated 123,976 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Among 5 analysts covering J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. J&J Snack Foods had 13 analyst reports since December 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 27 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, September 25. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, December 16 report. The stock of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 1. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of JJSF in report on Wednesday, January 4 to “Neutral” rating. DA Davidson initiated J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) on Wednesday, October 5 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of JJSF in report on Friday, October 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Sector Weight” rating on Monday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, December 19, the company rating was initiated by C.L. King. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, November 16.

Analysts await J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. JJSF’s profit will be $16.33M for 40.97 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by J & J Snack Foods Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.69% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Vitamin Shoppe had 29 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 10. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Saturday, August 8. As per Thursday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 21. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, November 9. As per Thursday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, November 17, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, November 9 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley.

