Shaker Financial Services Has Lifted Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) Stake; Internap (INAP) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Internap (NASDAQ:INAP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Internap had 3 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, August 3. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Tuesday, July 17. See Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) latest ratings:

10/12/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Initiates Coverage On

03/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $12 New Target: $13 Maintain

17/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) stake by 61.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shaker Financial Services Llc acquired 85,826 shares as Franklin Unvl Tr (FT)’s stock declined 3.40%. The Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 224,442 shares with $1.49 million value, up from 138,616 last quarter. Franklin Unvl Tr now has $157.07M valuation. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 114,821 shares traded or 98.04% up from the average. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has declined 10.06% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) stake by 122,711 shares to 133,339 valued at $1.97M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) stake by 42,133 shares and now owns 82,045 shares. Nuveen Global High Income Fd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.90, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 3 investors sold FT shares while 8 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.83 million shares or 16.02% more from 4.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Bancshares Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Raymond James Finance Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Synovus Corporation owns 7,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd holds 0% or 17,600 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com holds 47,817 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 319,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 40,865 are owned by Raymond James & Associate. Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0.01% invested in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) for 18,900 shares. California-based Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT). Shaker Financial Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 224,442 shares. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership owns 21,123 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Since November 6, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $271,860 activity. Ramlall Richard bought $3,500 worth of Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) on Thursday, November 8. POTTS DAVID had bought 2,500 shares worth $16,400. Shares for $50,330 were bought by WILSON DEBORA J on Tuesday, November 6. 3,500 Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) shares with value of $25,025 were bought by DuFresne Joseph. $176,605 worth of stock was bought by AQUINO PETER D on Tuesday, November 6.

Investors sentiment is 0 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 0 investors sold Internap Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 13,000 shares or 25.71% less from 17,500 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eidelman Virant invested in 0.08% or 12,500 shares. West Oak Cap Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP).

Internap Corporation operates as a technology well-known provider of Internet infrastructure services. The company has market cap of $102.63 million. It operates through two business divisions, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

