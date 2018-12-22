Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 55.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 3,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, up from 5,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 552,195 shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has declined 12.98% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 26,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 290,815 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.77M, up from 264,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 2.27M shares traded or 183.52% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold MIDD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 53.69 million shares or 8.59% less from 58.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laurel Grove Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 155,964 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 19,242 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 43,003 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 6 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 2,529 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Limited Partnership reported 304,035 shares. Coastline Trust Comm reported 7,260 shares stake. Piedmont Investment holds 2,336 shares. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 48 shares. Aperio Gp Llc owns 17,634 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc owns 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 11,831 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 198,565 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Middleby had 28 analyst reports since November 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, December 15 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 30. Citigroup maintained The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) rating on Friday, September 14. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $130 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Monday, October 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, September 24. The company was maintained on Friday, June 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, September 29.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 1.27 million shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $103.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 14,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,507 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Middleby, Just Energy Group, Global Payments, VAREX IMAGING, ABIOMED, and SolarEdge Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “6 Reasons To Buy Middleby Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Middleby’s Crown Food Buyout to Boost Steam Cooking Business – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Middleby Stock Just Dropped 14% – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Middleby Corp (MIDD) Buys Crown Food Service Equipment – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SEI Investments had 28 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 10 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Wood with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 3. As per Tuesday, September 1, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Mizuho. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83.0 target in Thursday, February 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, July 26. The rating was upgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 6. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, June 23 with “Hold”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 5.60 million shares. Blair William Il invested in 6,926 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 21,554 shares. Voya Ltd reported 1.49M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 46,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 1.85M shares. D E Shaw Co stated it has 81,915 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westwood Holdg Grp owns 41,027 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0% or 5,255 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% or 4,055 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology has 0.07% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Vanguard Gru holds 13.43 million shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0% or 7,676 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 9,764 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $686.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 18,000 shares to 555,917 shares, valued at $50.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 91,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,635 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $26.85 million activity. MCGONIGLE DENNIS had sold 15,000 shares worth $774,450. 15,000 shares were sold by Ujobai Joseph P, worth $940,800 on Wednesday, September 12.

More notable recent SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SEI Investments Rewards Investors with Share Buyback Plan – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Reasons to Bet on SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on November 06, 2017. More interesting news about SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is SEI (SEIC) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is SEI Investments (SEIC) Down 5.3% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2018.