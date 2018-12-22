Heronetta Management Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 229.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $793,000, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 932,832 shares traded or 186.23% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT

Commerce Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 3,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,040 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.36 million, up from 59,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89M shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries

Since November 28, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $469,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 47.72 million shares or 4.82% more from 45.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Ltd Co invested in 0% or 30,467 shares. 1.74 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 2.42 million were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Ltd Partnership. Samson Management Ltd accumulated 95,797 shares. Lazard Asset Llc accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 4,018 shares. Regions Corp accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Mai Capital accumulated 0.16% or 59,398 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Company owns 9,915 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Blair William Communication Il holds 0.02% or 64,353 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 10,803 shares. First Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 68,715 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 62,280 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Among 17 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, October 1 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PSXP in report on Friday, August 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, January 17. Mizuho initiated it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Friday, September 30 report. As per Monday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by . As per Thursday, August 18, the company rating was initiated by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, August 25 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The rating was initiated by Raymond James on Thursday, April 21 with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) rating on Thursday, September 7. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $50.0 target.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Da Davidson accumulated 106,544 shares. Caprock Gru owns 13,175 shares. Addenda Capital Inc owns 27,483 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 3,200 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested in 3,191 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Arcadia Management Mi reported 2,928 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). World Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.27% or 49,017 shares in its portfolio. Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation reported 4.53 million shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 21,735 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.49% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Churchill Mgmt holds 0.36% or 142,157 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stoneridge Inv Ltd Liability has 0.68% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 27,241 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 2.37 million shares.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded the shares of UPS in report on Wednesday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Friday, February 2. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $90 target. On Tuesday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, March 7. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital on Monday, February 26 to “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 1. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, February 11 report.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $828,076 activity. 4,312 shares were sold by Willis George, worth $523,218.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 8,917 shares to 700,868 shares, valued at $85.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 8,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,240 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).