James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Nci Building Systems Inc (NCS) by 23.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 133,355 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.02M, up from 107,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has declined 43.20% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 770.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 16,979 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $482,000, up from 1,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 2.34% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.2 in 2018Q2.

Among 18 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $623,234 activity.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $2.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 61,436 shares to 213,224 shares, valued at $18.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) by 182,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Converti (CWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.76, from 1.15 in 2018Q2.

Among 10 analysts covering NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.