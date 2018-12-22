Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.61% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.92M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.69M, up from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 347,529 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 45.16% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Clas; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 30/05/2018 – Calix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Arkwest Communications Rapidly Adopts Calix AXOS for Complete Next-Generation Network Transformation; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Calix and lnfosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 9.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 8,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,027 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.33M, up from 89,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89M shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of UPS in report on Friday, April 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Edward Jones on Friday, February 16 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 7 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, December 11. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 16 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Tuesday, April 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 29. S&P Research maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Wednesday, July 29. S&P Research has “Buy” rating and $120 target.

Lynch & Associates, which manages about $302.80 million and $296.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,000 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,749 shares, and cut its stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $828,076 activity. The insider Willis George sold $523,218.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Principal Fincl Gp has 1.28M shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability has 9,234 shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 0.45% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 59,017 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 1,901 shares. Amica Mutual accumulated 22,739 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt has 2,042 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd reported 0.99% stake. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 417,679 shares or 3.61% of the stock. Tcw Grp holds 586,599 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Llc has 0.73% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,363 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 108,012 shares. 7.36M were reported by Price T Rowe Md. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.33% stake. Hl Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Merriman Wealth Management Limited accumulated 134,941 shares or 3.36% of the stock.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $457.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 44,400 shares to 632,100 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Web.Com Group Inc (NASDAQ:WWWW) by 33,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,900 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).