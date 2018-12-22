Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (Put) (CACC) by 350% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $394,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $366.99. About 174,334 shares traded or 84.17% up from the average. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 20.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 16.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 4,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.84M, up from 30,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $101.37. About 3.39 million shares traded or 27.03% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $8.38 million activity. Emerson Daniel P sold $1.64 million worth of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Wednesday, October 10. $10.05 million worth of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was bought by Viera Paul E on Friday, August 24.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 903,712 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $33.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 722,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,188 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 97.07 million shares or 4.22% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield Trust invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 17,508 are owned by Shell Asset Management. 2,129 were reported by Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com invested in 14,723 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1832 Asset LP stated it has 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd owns 2,353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Agf has 322,713 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corp invested in 0% or 4,351 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 14,473 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0.05% or 93,430 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 2.61 million shares. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 29,392 shares. Fred Alger Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Among 21 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software had 96 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BTIG Research on Thursday, September 3 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The rating was initiated by BTIG Research on Monday, December 18 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Hilliard Lyons to “Neutral” on Friday, February 9. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital on Tuesday, August 11 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 11 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TTWO in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $18.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 18,032 shares to 3,268 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msg Network Inc (Call) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $51.74 million activity. Shares for $921,960 were sold by SMITH ARTHUR L. BUSK DOUGLAS W had sold 730 shares worth $270,100. $2.07M worth of stock was sold by VASSALLUZZO SCOTT J on Thursday, November 15. Booth Kenneth had sold 2,000 shares worth $750,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CACC shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 10.32 million shares or 8.42% less from 11.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 154,727 shares stake. 535 were reported by Zacks Inv Mngmt. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) or 829 shares. Cadence Limited Liability reported 3,644 shares. 13,580 are held by Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 115,287 shares. Allen Inv Ltd reported 975 shares. Citadel Advisors owns 2,883 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 12,069 shares in its portfolio. 47,148 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Usa Fin Portformulas Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Element Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 1,228 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd has invested 0.09% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC).