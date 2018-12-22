Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.36, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 34 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 25 cut down and sold stock positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 12.45 million shares, down from 14.15 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 18 Increased: 17 New Position: 17.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.85 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 3 investors sold Sharps Compliance Corp. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 3.43 million shares or 7.19% less from 3.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 13,725 shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated holds 512,776 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 36,919 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 11,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 29,600 are held by California Employees Retirement Systems. Quantum Cap Management has 0.6% invested in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) for 484,456 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 321,500 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Marathon Cap invested in 0.07% or 55,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). 260,425 were accumulated by North Star Invest. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $439.19 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It has a 7.64 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund for 3.60 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 2.11 million shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants Inc. has 0.46% invested in the company for 147,650 shares. The Texas-based Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.43% in the stock. Nine Masts Capital Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 142,000 shares.