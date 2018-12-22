Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) stake by 26.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 79,604 shares as Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT)’s stock declined 29.42%. The Sheffield Asset Management Llc holds 220,525 shares with $10.44M value, down from 300,129 last quarter. Luxoft Hldg Inc now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 232,344 shares traded or 29.33% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has declined 37.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Adj EPS 59c; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Astro Med Inc (ALOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.77 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.23, from 2 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 23 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 13 sold and reduced stock positions in Astro Med Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.94 million shares, up from 3.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Astro Med Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 15 New Position: 8.

Among 5 analysts covering Luxoft Holding (NYSE:LXFT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Luxoft Holding had 7 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Credit Suisse maintained Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) on Thursday, September 20 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, November 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. VTB Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $50 target in Friday, November 16 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of LXFT in report on Thursday, November 15 to “Underweight” rating.

Analysts await Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 32.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.67 per share. LXFT’s profit will be $15.12M for 17.04 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Luxoft Holding, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company has market cap of $125.15 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. It has a 30.98 P/E ratio. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand.

AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; Deep Space Industries to provide Comet satellite propulsion for Astro Digital; AstroNova Announces First Commercial Shipments of Trojan™ T4; STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft