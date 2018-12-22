Ngam Advisors Lp increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 39.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 13,280 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock rose 18.18%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 46,598 shares with $6.35M value, up from 33,318 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $30.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.47. About 4.50 million shares traded or 52.38% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 42.97% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Shellback Capital Lp increased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 74.51% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shellback Capital Lp acquired 141,460 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 20.83%. The Shellback Capital Lp holds 331,319 shares with $42.10 million value, up from 189,859 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $10.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $93.41. About 4.35 million shares traded or 39.81% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 33.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Appoints Three New Independent Directors; 10/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS’ BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Raises Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – Wynn posts upbeat adjusted profits on Macau gains; 11/05/2018 – A bitter proxy fight involving Wynn Resorts co-founder Elaine Wynn, the company’s largest investor, heads to a shareholder vote next week; 12/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Drops Litigation Against Former Largest Shareholder Kazuo Okada; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS CO. BOARD NEEDS TO BE RECONSTITUTED; 06/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN COMMENTS ON ISS RECOMMENDATION WYNN RESORTS HOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $205; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Urges Shareholders To Vote For Independent Directors At May Shareholder Meeting — MarketWatch

Shellback Capital Lp decreased Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) stake by 150,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $3.22 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 4,470 shares and now owns 148,030 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 15 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WYNN in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, November 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 9. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Susquehanna. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $192 target in Thursday, August 2 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 14. On Thursday, November 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

Since November 13, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.01 million activity. $1.01M worth of stock was bought by SATRE PHILIP G on Tuesday, November 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 75 investors sold WYNN shares while 117 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 79.14 million shares or 0.59% less from 79.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Landscape Capital Ltd Llc owns 9,506 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Victory Mgmt reported 1,457 shares stake. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Melvin Mngmt LP holds 3.29% or 2.46 million shares. Carroll Assocs holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 143,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 128 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). First Foundation Advsr accumulated 4,915 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shellback Capital L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 331,319 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 4,831 shares or 0% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.6% or 10,023 shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp owns 100,000 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Red Hat had 14 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, September 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, September 18. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 29 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 29. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 29 report. As per Thursday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, November 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, October 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 29. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup.

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Ingevity Corp stake by 6,756 shares to 40,896 valued at $4.17 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 1,763 shares and now owns 51,731 shares. Us Foods Hldg Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold RHT shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 161.15 million shares or 0.84% more from 159.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 54,053 are held by National Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.31% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 547,941 shares. Moneta Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 31,615 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Co owns 8,149 shares. Comerica Securities holds 0.09% or 5,452 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Mellon has 1.42M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 800 shares. New Amsterdam Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, British Columbia Invest Management Corporation has 0.11% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 79,423 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.09% or 26,764 shares. Brinker Capital reported 0.21% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 211 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability. Utah Retirement holds 32,876 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 566,707 shares.