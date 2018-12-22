Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corp (CI) by 102.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 15,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,833 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.21M, up from 14,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24 million shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 08/03/2018 – The current health-care marketplace is not sustainable, said Cigna CEO David Cordani; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 07/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna close to buying Express Scripts; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Medco Containment Life Insurance Company and Medco Containment Insurance Company of New York Under Review With Developing Implications; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Review Follows Announcement Cigna Will Acquire Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Live on @CNBC now: Cigna CEO David Cordani joins @SquawkStreet exclusively to talk about his company’s takeover of Express Scripts; 23/04/2018 – Cigna: Cigna and Express Scripts on Monday Each Received Request for Additional Information From DOJ on Merger; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cigna Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CI); 23/04/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS GOT ADDED INFO REQUEST FROM DOJ ON DEAL

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 94.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 39,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,971 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.78 million, up from 41,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.40% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 1.97M shares traded or 82.00% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 61.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.66% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 51 investors sold THO shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 1.20% less from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palouse Capital Incorporated has 2,659 shares. Utah Retirement holds 9,305 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 139,396 shares. Voya Management Llc invested in 55,222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.07% or 31,521 shares. 108,972 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mgmt Limited. North Star owns 100 shares. 464 were accumulated by Dubuque State Bank Trust Co. Mariner Wealth Advsrs reported 0.64% stake. Chilton Inv Company Limited Company owns 707,106 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 17,584 shares. Victory holds 0.11% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 622,069 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 450 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc reported 2.64% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Anderson Hoagland owns 0.48% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 9,025 shares.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 160,900 shares to 289,100 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $56,798 activity. On Monday, December 3 the insider ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH sold $350,114. ZIEMER JAMES L had bought 5,000 shares worth $408,700. SUWINSKI JAN bought $116,390 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on Monday, December 10.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40 million and $516.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15,836 shares to 435,012 shares, valued at $12.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,290 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.21 million activity. 2,825 shares were sold by Triplett Michael W, worth $605,253 on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 21,189 shares valued at $4.51M was made by Sadler Jason D on Friday, November 2.