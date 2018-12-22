Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 26,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.65 million, down from 923,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc New (DAL) by 59.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,238 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.02 million, down from 129,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 11.68M shares traded or 63.76% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH AFFECTED SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 30/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines is the second-biggest U.S. carrier; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct

Since July 18, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $5.31 million activity. Smith Joanne D sold $250,276 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, August 20. West W Gilbert had sold 10,000 shares worth $526,514. $1.93 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were sold by Bastian Edward H. 3,000 shares were sold by EASTER WILLIAM H III, worth $175,419. Shares for $97,378 were sold by Meynard Craig M on Friday, July 27. CARP DANIEL A also sold $1.29 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold DAL shares while 336 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 568.12 million shares or 0.05% less from 568.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has 0.13% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 111,250 shares. Regentatlantic Llc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc invested in 0.02% or 4,020 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 23,202 shares. 360,607 were reported by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank. Sit Investment Inc stated it has 483,390 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd stated it has 79,630 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cutter & Brokerage Inc stated it has 7,896 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited reported 15,659 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.02% or 213,640 shares in its portfolio. Compton Management Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 21,535 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines had 95 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 5 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 10 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of DAL in report on Sunday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 16 by Evercore. As per Wednesday, January 10, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Cowen & Co. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $59 target in Wednesday, September 6 report. Imperial Capital maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Friday, October 14 with “In-Line” rating.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on January, 10. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 28.13% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.96 per share. DAL’s profit will be $840.11 million for 10.05 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.67% negative EPS growth.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,977 shares to 22,253 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) by 2,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr Etf.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Westn Life Group In by 3,376 shares to 46,525 shares, valued at $14.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 30,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. The insider WEST STEVEN M sold 25,000 shares worth $1.20 million. On Thursday, November 29 Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 70,000 shares. CHANDLER MARK D had sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324. $10.28M worth of stock was sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 68,308 shares valued at $3.24 million was sold by Tan Irving. 63,050 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $3.00M were sold by Goeckeler David.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 6,282 shares. Tru Com Of Virginia Va invested in 252,187 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Oakwood Ltd Ca invested in 166,375 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp stated it has 4.09 million shares. Vermont-based M Kraus And Communication has invested 4.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Family Office Ltd Company accumulated 0.49% or 96,447 shares. Renaissance Grp Lc owns 17,744 shares. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 4,119 shares. Sunbelt Inc owns 55,902 shares. The Indiana-based Old Natl Bank & Trust In has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tennessee-based Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Old Republic International holds 2.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.70M shares. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 2.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Illinois-based First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division has invested 0.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Auxier Asset Management accumulated 42,216 shares.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 18. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 23 by Raymond James. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest given on Thursday, August 18. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton on Thursday, June 29 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Friday, June 30. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $3700 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, February 26 with “Overweight” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 15 by Drexel Hamilton.