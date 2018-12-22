Shufro Rose & Co Increased Fedex (FDX) Holding; Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Shorts Decreased By 6.52%

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 9.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Shufro Rose & Co Llc acquired 2,720 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 22.66%. The Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 31,159 shares with $7.50 million value, up from 28,439 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $41.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 6.97M shares traded or 206.88% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – FDX: @wesrap confirms there is a police presence at the FedEx Ground location in SE Austin near McKinney Falls Parkway. Tune into @KXAN_News on @TheCWAustin for the latest… – ! $FDX; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:ZN) had a decrease of 6.52% in short interest. ZN’s SI was 3.09M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 6.52% from 3.30 million shares previously. With 204,600 avg volume, 15 days are for Zion Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:ZN)’s short sellers to cover ZN’s short positions. The SI to Zion Oil & Gas Inc’s float is 5.41%. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.0191 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4409. About 777,436 shares traded or 18.71% up from the average. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) has declined 81.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ZN News: 17/05/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Operational Update on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 30/04/2018 – ZION OIL & GAS RESUMES OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL; 17/05/2018 – ZION OIL AND GAS – EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PERFORATION, STIMULATION AND FLOW BACK OPERATIONS ON MEGIDDO-JEZREEL #1 WELL BY NEXT WEEK IN ISRAEL; 07/03/2018 Zion Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 30/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Resumes Operations on Megiddo-Jezreel #1 Well in Israel; 04/04/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Announces Subscription Rights Offering; 28/03/2018 – Zion Oil & Gas Mobilizes Equipment to Israel for Well Testing Operations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zion Oil and Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of gas and oil properties in Israel. The company has market cap of $28.53 million. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exploration Update on the 100% Owned Turgeon Cu-Zn VMS Project in New Brunswick, Canada – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rockridge Closes Over-Subscribed Private Placement Financing and Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Option Agreement to Acquire 100% of the Knife Lake Copper VMS Project in Saskatchewan – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: BRKS, ZN, MSFT – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aton drills 20m @ 5.36 g/t gold in first drill holes at the Spiral Pit zone at Rodruin, from surface – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Osisko Metals Releases Pine Point In-Pit Inferred Resource: 38,400,000 Tonnes Grading 6.58% ZnEq – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.07 million shares or 3.86% more from 8.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,000 were reported by Colonial Trust. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,743 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 2.89 million shares stake. Geode Mngmt accumulated 546,585 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 139,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN). Invesco invested in 20,222 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 7,184 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 293,942 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 52,604 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 39,944 shares. State Street holds 755,090 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 68,702 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FedEx had 9 analyst reports since September 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $304 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 18 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Horizon Invest Services Limited holds 17,376 shares. Blair William And Il holds 45,960 shares. Cetera Ltd Company holds 4,323 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 940 shares. Burns J W & Inc New York accumulated 15,671 shares. Steinberg Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.92% or 6,609 shares. Miller Invest Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.18% or 2,500 shares. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt has invested 0.52% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 50,365 are owned by Victory Inc. Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 184,310 shares. California-based Dodge Cox has invested 2.31% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Weatherly Asset Management Lp has 0.3% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,113 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Company holds 0.23% or 10,641 shares. Community & Invest stated it has 98,629 shares. Comml Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 13,833 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. $281,124 worth of stock was sold by EDWARDSON JOHN A on Wednesday, September 19. Griffith Susan Patricia bought $225,156 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) stake by 12,237 shares to 260,311 valued at $12.31 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 7,646 shares and now owns 247,413 shares. Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) was reduced too.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FedEx: Valuation Brief – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FedEx: When Macro Hits Micro – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley: FedEx’s ’20/20/20′ Narrative Is Gone (NYSE:FDX) – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FedEx Q2 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx’s Management Doesn’t Think Amazon’s a Threat – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.