Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Signature Bk New York Ny (SBNY) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.76M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Signature Bk New York Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.28. About 1.33 million shares traded or 165.50% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 16.78% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.78% the S&P500.

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (ABC) by 20.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,807 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.31 million, up from 92,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.57M shares traded or 82.01% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12,553 shares to 391,402 shares, valued at $138.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 57,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,630 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Among 20 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 78 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) on Wednesday, February 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 20. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $121 target in Tuesday, November 17 report. On Friday, December 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, February 5. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of ABC in report on Thursday, November 10 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 6 by Raymond James. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. As per Wednesday, January 17, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

Among 25 analysts covering Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Signature Bank had 88 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 3 report. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Jefferies. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Merion Capital Group on Friday, April 1. The stock of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Wedbush maintained the shares of SBNY in report on Friday, July 20 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Monday, December 18 with “Buy” rating. Zacks upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on Wednesday, September 2 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 20 by Bank of America.

