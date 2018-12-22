Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 13.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc acquired 60,306 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc holds 504,381 shares with $24.54M value, up from 444,075 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $188.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.95 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.17, from 3.12 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 82 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 42 sold and reduced stakes in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 35.07 million shares, down from 76.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Arbor Realty Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 49 New Position: 33.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 2.41M shares traded or 93.95% up from the average. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) has risen 33.64% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ABR’s profit will be $27.44 million for 9.58 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.73% negative EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for 202,048 shares. Benchmark Capital Advisors owns 409,969 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 1.02% invested in the company for 232,759 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.34% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 364,736 shares.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It has a 7.25 P/E ratio. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, November 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 15 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 15. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, December 14. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 16. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, November 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Credit Suisse.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. The insider WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million. Kramer Kelly A. sold 70,000 shares worth $3.32M. Goeckeler David sold 35,000 shares worth $1.51 million. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52M worth of stock or 33,950 shares. Tan Irving sold $1.36 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, December 3. Robbins Charles sold $10.28 million worth of stock or 217,420 shares. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of stock.