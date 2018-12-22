Isoray Inc (ISR) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 8 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 4 reduced and sold their positions in Isoray Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 5.65 million shares, up from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Isoray Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 5.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A (QTS) stake by 1.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 24,833 shares as Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A (QTS)’s stock declined 10.71%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 2.17M shares with $92.60 million value, up from 2.15M last quarter. Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A now has $2.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 550,181 shares traded or 9.78% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has declined 24.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.75, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold QTS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 49.98 million shares or 2.88% more from 48.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Cap Management holds 0% or 33,573 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 47,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated owns 4,939 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Land & Buildings Investment Management Lc owns 11.82% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 1.37 million shares. Invesco Ltd reported 1.02M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested in 0% or 48,184 shares. Bessemer has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 377 shares. Millennium Llc invested in 243,593 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 7,660 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability holds 24,161 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.34M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce Ltd accumulated 87,976 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc stated it has 577,501 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $596,490 activity. Another trade for 17,500 shares valued at $685,475 was bought by Williams Chad L.. Another trade for 1,924 shares valued at $88,985 was made by Westhead Stephen E. on Wednesday, August 29.

Among 7 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. QTS Realty Trust had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Berenberg. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, October 31. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of QTS in report on Wednesday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Raymond James. The stock of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IVE) stake by 4,675 shares to 25,570 valued at $2.96 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 30,682 shares and now owns 1.31M shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C was reduced too.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.87 million. The firm produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed.

Analysts await IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by IsoRay, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Sabby Management Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in IsoRay, Inc. for 1.93 million shares. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owns 30,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Auxier Asset Management has 0% invested in the company for 14,218 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 870,705 shares.