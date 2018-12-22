Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 28.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 7,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,990 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32M, down from 26,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 868,971 shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 34.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 42C; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (OSTK) by 3552.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 557,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.57 million, up from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 1.80M shares traded or 3.27% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 58.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o; 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – ELIO MOTORS ANNOUNCED IT EXPECTS TO LAUNCH A SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, FUND PRODUCTION OF ELIO VEHICLE; 06/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC OSTK.O SAYS GREGORY J. IVERSON APPOINTED CFO; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: Saum Noursalehi Becomes CEO of TZERO; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Overstock.com, Inc; 14/05/2018 – tZERO Announces Addition of Bruce Fenton to tZERO Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – TZERO SAYS APPROVAL OF U.S. SEC WILL BE SOUGHT FOLLOWING EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DOCUMENTATION; 29/03/2018 – https://t.co/Bs1kUUI9cp stock offering cancelled, source says; shares rise https://t.co/C2gYm7qmgj Overstock.com cnb.cx/2GkMgy4; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q REV. $456.3M

Among 11 analysts covering Sina Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Sina Corporation had 23 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 22, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by Citigroup. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 14 by CLSA. TH Capital upgraded SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) rating on Monday, August 17. TH Capital has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 19 by Brean Capital. Jefferies maintained SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) rating on Thursday, July 13. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $12200 target. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 30 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, December 12 by CLSA. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 23. Jefferies maintained the shares of SINA in report on Tuesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold SINA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.47 million shares or 4.55% less from 43.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 20,754 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 194,238 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited reported 3,524 shares. Schwab Charles Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 67,640 shares. Ajo Lp invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Walleye Trading Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). First Manhattan has invested 0.04% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Moreover, Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 118,227 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 35,828 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc holds 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 27,618 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 7,112 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 38,652 shares. Hbk Investments LP accumulated 1.38 million shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 74,579 shares. Blackrock holds 5.10 million shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 11,633 shares to 71,137 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 26,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SINA’s profit will be $36.45 million for 26.11 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.74% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.27 million activity. Moore Seth sold $85,700 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Knab John Paul also sold $79,500 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares. $39,196 worth of stock was sold by Lee Carter Paul on Wednesday, August 29.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 5,688 shares to 58,018 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Himax Technologies Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,900 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).