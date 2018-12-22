Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc Com Stk (ANTM) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.54M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 2.98 million shares traded or 103.70% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 1.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 16,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $46.48 million, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 5.36M shares traded or 29.84% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 22.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $280.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 65,000 shares to 95,000 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:INCY) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 18 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, December 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Jefferies. As per Monday, July 9, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215.0 target in Wednesday, October 18 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 30 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 8 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 17 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo upgraded Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Tuesday, November 15 to “Outperform” rating.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp. (NYSE:TRI) by 278,685 shares to 675 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 8,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,100 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).