Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 22.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,566 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57 million, down from 20,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.34. About 1.92M shares traded or 146.88% up from the average. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 36.54% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 10.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,450 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.00M, up from 267,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59 million shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, October 23. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $71 target. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 30. Jefferies maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, April 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, October 6. Howard Weil maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, January 25 with “Focus Stock” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Monday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, September 26. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 22 report. Credit Suisse maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, April 23. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $8000 target.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. $3.40 million worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares were sold by AYAT SIMON.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $771.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 211,850 shares to 6,410 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,850 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Ltd holds 1.52% or 144,855 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Management Prtn owns 616,100 shares. Mar Vista Partners Ltd Co invested in 2.36% or 1.32 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 19.95M shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 295 shares. Aqr Capital Limited invested in 0.02% or 227,685 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited stated it has 0.58% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Vanguard Group Inc has 108.73M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 741,827 shares. Fin Management has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whittier Tru Com holds 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 156,200 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lloyds Banking Gp Public Limited Company holds 1,130 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,403 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold PII shares while 122 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 49.30 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 0.13% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.47% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 751,876 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 78,667 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Co invested in 12,865 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Art Advsr Lc holds 0.04% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 9,500 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs holds 0.03% or 57,351 shares in its portfolio. 2,124 were reported by Spinnaker Tru. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 70,374 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Moreover, Columbia Asset has 0.04% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 1,625 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 141,040 shares stake. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 1,778 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 27,969 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Among 23 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Polaris Industries had 114 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 6 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, March 15 the stock rating was initiated by Lake Street with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, December 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) on Tuesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 23 to “Sector Perform”. On Tuesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 21 report.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 227,685 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $148.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).