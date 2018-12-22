Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) stake by 11.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 30,600 shares as Enpro Inds Inc (NPO)’s stock declined 13.40%. The Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 237,400 shares with $17.31M value, down from 268,000 last quarter. Enpro Inds Inc now has $1.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 823,236 shares traded or 468.75% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 27.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Egain Corp (EGAN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -1.24, from 2.41 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 41 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 35 cut down and sold their stakes in Egain Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 19.02 million shares, up from 17.86 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Egain Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 16 Increased: 16 New Position: 25.

Analysts await EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 32.84% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NPO’s profit will be $18.46 million for 16.36 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EnPro Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Quidel, Granite Construction, FireEye, Consolidated Edison, EnPro Industries, and Blueprint Medicines â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “What Do You Feed a Bunny Portfolio? – GuruFocus.com” published on December 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Fairbanks Morse Powering U.S. Coast Guard Vessel OPC #2 – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnPro: Focused On The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro: Why We Went Long – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EnPro Industries had 3 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) on Monday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 1.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $37,814 activity. The insider Rickers Jon D. sold 500 shares worth $37,814.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold NPO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 7.52% less from 20.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 30,408 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 361 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Horrell stated it has 3,880 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Rothschild And Asset Management Us, New York-based fund reported 207,745 shares. 19,400 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 44,600 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Com has 654,514 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 614,743 shares. Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.07M shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% stake. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 4,533 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 33,701 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “H&R Block Selects eGain for AI-Powered Customer Engagement – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ring in 2019 With These 5 Software Stocks for Great Returns – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5 of the Best Stocks Under $10 for 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paringa Appoints US Based CEO & MD – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Ericcson, eGain, inTest, Trivago and Snap – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 4.58% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation for 2.54 million shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 45,000 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.11% invested in the company for 254,600 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management L P De has invested 0.07% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8.41 million shares.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $154.96 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.