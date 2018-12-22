Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Air Lease (AL) by 12.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 7,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,255 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.27 million, up from 63,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Air Lease for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 1.71M shares traded or 99.15% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 19.59% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Sl Green Realty Corp (SLG) by 6.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 83,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $124.61M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Sl Green Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 1.70M shares traded or 119.74% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 8.54% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence

Among 13 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Air Lease had 50 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, December 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 5 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, January 8. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80.0 target in Thursday, November 2 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 9. The stock of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 6.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $258.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innerworking Inc (NASDAQ:INWK) by 53,383 shares to 159,841 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More important recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Air Lease (AL) Announces Lease Placement of 15 New Airbus Aircraft with Vistara – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A321neo Aircraft with Air Macau – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of One New Airbus A321-200 Aircraft with Frontier Airlines – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of One New Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft with Aeromexico – Business Wire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Levy Grant A sold 15,000 shares worth $676,973. 10,000 Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) shares with value of $462,236 were sold by Baer Marc H. The insider UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F bought $102,870.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold AL shares while 86 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 88.88 million shares or 2.10% more from 87.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Tiedemann Advisors Limited reported 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sei Investments holds 0% or 4,952 shares. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vontobel Asset Management has 0.33% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 941,334 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 4,545 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 88,253 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) has invested 0.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp reported 4.39M shares stake. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 855 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt owns 300 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Tegean Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 5.17% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 240,000 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.14% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Regions Corp owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 21,841 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. SL Green Realty Corp. had 98 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust downgraded SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) on Friday, March 9 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SLG in report on Thursday, February 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, December 8 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, September 25. On Tuesday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 12 by SunTrust. The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 25 by Jefferies. The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SLG’s profit will be $154.58M for 11.70 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold SLG shares while 120 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 81.80 million shares or 4.64% less from 85.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advisors reported 12,661 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 16,570 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 99,163 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 1.42 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Virtu Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 182,107 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 14.07M shares. American Group has 31,327 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.22% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 60,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 19,490 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny, New York-based fund reported 14,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Strs Ohio accumulated 134,060 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 38,380 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $114.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 42,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).