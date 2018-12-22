Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Com (KMI) by 23.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 19,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,226 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.16M, down from 85,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 29.11M shares traded or 81.87% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS NO DECISION MADE ON USE OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 46.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 72,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,109 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07 million, up from 153,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 4.22 million shares traded or 83.14% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 30.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 565,282 shares. Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 630,196 shares. State Street reported 95.26M shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 42.17 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp accumulated 2.57M shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested 3.91% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ima Wealth holds 139,356 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Richmond Hill Invest Ltd Partnership invested in 444,771 shares or 11.09% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.04% stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 899 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 62,476 shares. Kcm Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Eqis Cap has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moody Savings Bank Trust Division reported 97,063 shares stake.

Among 25 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $820.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) by 18,236 shares to 304,466 shares, valued at $22.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 9,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $529.68 million for 16.22 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AOS shares while 112 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 121.38 million shares or 0.61% less from 122.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gradient Investments Llc holds 0% or 432 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 19,457 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co, a Texas-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 17,640 shares. Eaton Vance reported 74,845 shares. Select Equity Grp Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 46,452 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 0.46% or 2.07M shares. Timessquare Limited Liability holds 149,800 shares. Pennsylvania-based Somerset Comm has invested 0.32% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 35,509 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Company reported 3,819 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 7,860 shares. Lbmc Advisors Ltd Liability reported 55,377 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn holds 0.03% or 1.90M shares in its portfolio.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $665.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7,410 shares to 205,135 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,771 shares, and cut its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC).

