Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) by 11.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 11,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 94,821 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.24 million, down from 106,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.88. About 1.27M shares traded or 98.42% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 63.46% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.46% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 3,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,570 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.79M, down from 159,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold DECK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.45 million shares or 10.11% less from 32.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 25,779 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 6,889 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 5,402 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 722 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 9,902 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 17,299 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,760 shares. Liberty Mutual Group Asset reported 6,063 shares stake. Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 3,025 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 18,387 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co reported 20,481 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 161,441 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Bragg has 0.66% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 5.43% or $0.27 from last year’s $4.97 per share. DECK’s profit will be $152.62M for 5.86 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.17% EPS growth.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $821,972 activity. On Thursday, November 1 the insider Stefano Caroti sold $227,500. GIBBONS JOHN MERSMAN had sold 3,000 shares worth $402,000 on Friday, November 9.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 12,660 shares to 260,505 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 132,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 630,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. On Monday, November 5 BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,000 shares. 203,418 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $21.70 million. $4.45 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cardinal Cap Mngmt has 82,966 shares. Windsor Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability reported 1.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 23,976 are held by Rfg Advisory Group Inc Ltd Liability. Rand Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 80,132 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,009 shares. Georgia-based Montag A Assocs has invested 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adirondack & Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 654,468 were reported by Meyer Handelman Comm. Moreover, Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or has 4.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Annex Advisory Ltd Company invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drw Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,070 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management holds 4.37% or 39,300 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt invested in 2.90M shares or 2.5% of the stock.