Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased Dean Foods Co (DF) stake by 21.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp acquired 170,430 shares as Dean Foods Co (DF)’s stock declined 41.33%. The Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp holds 970,150 shares with $6.89 million value, up from 799,720 last quarter. Dean Foods Co now has $361.95M valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 4.31 million shares traded or 171.22% up from the average. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 61.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Dean Foods CFR to B2 From B1; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD WITH STRATEGIC PLAN, WILL INCUR TRANSITORY COSTS AS EXECUTION OF PLANS WILL LAG EXIT OF SPECIFIC CUSTOMER VOLUME; 07/03/2018 Dean Foods Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CEO RALPH SCOZZAFAVA COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/03/2018 – FOOD LION TO END MILK SUPPLY RELATIONSHIP W/ DEAN: SPOKESWOMAN; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD IN 2018, FOCUSED ON EXECUTING COMMERCIAL AGENDA AND COST PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES TO DRIVE STRATEGIC PLAN; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER ON TARGET OF $150 MLN IN INCREMENTAL RUN-RATE SAVINGS BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CFO JODY MACEDONIO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Among 6 analysts covering Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cracker Barrel Old had 8 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 19. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was downgraded by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. Argus Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) rating on Thursday, November 29. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 26 by Maxim Group. The stock has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, November 20. As per Wednesday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. See Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) latest ratings:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. The companyÂ’s Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. It has a 15.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.06 million shares or 2.99% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 45,969 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 3,582 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 983 shares. Axa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 148,334 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.08% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Moreover, National Bank has 0.02% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). 8,865 were accumulated by Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Incorporated. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 9,509 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Burns J W And New York stated it has 2,355 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 3,549 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.03% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) for 3,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold DF shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 75.07 million shares or 2.61% less from 77.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 629,589 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 440 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 24,042 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 68,144 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 124,866 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 791,634 shares. Kbc Nv has 0.01% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Shell Asset holds 0% or 26,272 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 113,000 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 32,389 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 123,938 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Dean Foods (NYSE:DF), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dean Foods had 6 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DF in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Underperform” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 17 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, August 8 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 8. On Thursday, November 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 7 by Vertical Group.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) stake by 116,702 shares to 747,416 valued at $18.42M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) stake by 14,248 shares and now owns 205,716 shares. Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) was reduced too.